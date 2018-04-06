Obasanjo’s Father-in-law, Abebe for Burial May 18

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The burial of the patriarch of the famous Abebe family of Iruekpen in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State, Dr. Christopher Abebe, has been slated for May 17, 18 and 19.

The burial arrangements, THISDAY gathered, was released following a meeting of the family presided over by the eldest son, Dr. John Abebe.

According to the burial arrangements, the Christian wake would take place on May 17, while the interment holds on May 18 with the thanksgiving service slated for the 19.

Christopher Abebe, was the father of Mrs. Stella Obasanjo, the late wife of the former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Abebe, who died at the age of 99 years, was the first indigenous Chairman and Managing Director of United African Company (UAC)

He was also the Odionwere (community leader) of Iruekpen, home of former Governor Oserhiemen Osunbor.

He died on March 22 at his Iruekpen country residence after a brief illness.