Foundation Offers over N5 Million Scholarship Fund to14 Law Students

Over five million naira was recently expended on scholarship fund for 14 students from Eleme, Rivers States who are currently running their programme in the Nigerian Law School as support for their studies in the Law institution.

Funder, HRH Appolus Chu Foundation and Egbere Emere Okori, HRH Appolus Chu recently presented the money in bits of N400,000 to each of the 14 Law School students who are beneficiaries of his foundation’s post graduate scholarship scheme.

Presenting the drafts for the fund at his palace in Okori Ogale, Eleme, HRH Appolus Chu charged the students to be defenders of truth, justice, fairness and equity while stressing that that lawyers are exceptional people in the society. He therefore urged them to strive to make a difference in their field of endeavour and to make Eleme a centre of attention.

While calling on Law students to be the loud voice for the people of Eleme as the people lack a strong and formidable voice at the larger society, Chu described Eleme as a goal post without defenders while asserting the need for them to mount up a formidable wall of defence around Eleme to protect her territorial boundaries.

“I don’t see any reason why any community in Eleme will go into extinction if we have outstanding future legislators, senior advocates, judges and solicitors like you all,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Miss Atonsemi Osaroekiye expressed profound gratitude to the overwhelming generosity of HRH Appolus Chu, adding that his good work resonates in the entire country as it has attracted great men to the community and made his name a household name in the state and beyond. She promised that this gesture of love towards them will not be wasted, that they will be of good behaviour and work hard to achieve their purpose in life, so that in future they will support the foundation to help other sons and daughters of Eleme. She further prayed God to bless His Highness and replenish His Highness with the desires of his heart.