For Increased Access to Quality Education: Vetiva Trustees Partners with Slum2School Africa

Peace Obi

In furtherance of the Slum2School Africa initiative, aimed at providing quality education for every African child irrespective of their location or background, the Vetiva Trustees Limited has announced its partnership with the Slum2School Africa in setting up and management of the Slum2School Endowment Fund.

Slum2School Africa, is a volunteer-driven, social development and a non-governmental organisation that focuses on providing quality educational to less-privileged children residing in slums and developing communities across Africa.

With a network of over 6,600 volunteers across 26 countries, the organisation has provided educational scholarships and various degrees of psycho-social support for over 26,000 children in over 16 communities and IDP camps across Nigeria – Emina, Isaga and Tarkwabay Islands, Makoko, Iwaya and Sogunro communities in Lagos State, Durumi and Bakassi IDP camps in Borno state, Dalori IDP in Abuja.

According to the Head of Trustee, Vetiva Trustees Limited, Theresa Orji, “The Slum2School Endowment Fund, is to be actively managed to ensure sustainability of funding, increased impact and efficient accountability.

Stating that organisation is committed to the Slum2School vision, Orji said that “we are passionate about the education of the Nigerian child. We also use this opportunity to encourage the private sector to invest and commit resources that will impact the lives of the less-privileged children in the society. This is the time to make a difference.”

Also speaking, the Founder and Executive Director of Slum2School Africa, Orondaam Otto, said “the Vetiva Trustees and Slum2School Africa partnership is timely considering the huge needs for millions of disadvantaged children across the country and the need for individuals and corporate organisations to play their parts in building the nation into what we all desire.

“Slum2School Africa is pleased to collaborate with Vetiva Trustees Limited and in a bid to grow our partnership opportunities, this collaboration will enhance awareness on our impact within these communities, whilst ensuring the funds raised benefit many more children and are efficiently utilised. Our mantra of quality education for all is a philosophy we challenge ourselves to achieve daily through our scholarship programs, mentoring series, donating materials to schools, empowering teachers, and constructing learning facilities.”

Vetiva Trustees Limited is a subsidiary of Vetiva Capital Management Limited and is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission to carry on business as Trustee.