Face of Photography Set to Change in Nigeria

Mary Ekah

In recent times the need to efficiently monetize the photography industry and define its future as a major part of the current and future national revenue generation sector has become more important. To this end, the Nigerian photography industry is about to take a new turn as all roads leads to the Business of Photography Conference at Landmark Event Center, Lagos on Tuesday, April 24.

The Business of Photography Conference is aimed at bringing Photographers, photography manufacturing and servicing companies as well as photography retail businesses together under one roof to discuss, learn, exhibit, sell and buy everything photography.

The conference would feature five segments; the Opening, the Conversation (panel session), Break out time (master classes), Cocktails/Networking and Exhibition. During the conversation segment, attendees would have the opportunity to listen to and chat with award winning Nigerian photographers about the future of photography in Nigeria.

The master class would be in five segments and would be anchored by amazing photographers; Portrait Photography (TY Bello), Commercial Photography (Yetunde Ayeni- Babaeko), Fashion and Editorial (Kelechi Amadi-Obi), Landscape and Architecture (Hakeem Salaam) and Motorsport/Sports Photography (Sheyi Afolabi).

The BOP team has also put together a line up great minds like Georgette Monou, Zubby Emodi, Keli Abiel, Wani Olatunde, Emmanuel Oyeleke, Bayo Omoboriowo, Bukky Karibi-Whyte, Sheyi Afolabi, TY Bello, Ifeanyi Christopher Oputa, Yetunde Ayeni-Babaeko and Kelechi Amadi-Obi , Hakeem Salaam ; to speak on the following topics; Evolution of Photography, Creative Business Practice, Accessing Finance in the Creative Sector, Law and Rights in an Emerging Market as well as Content Monetization.

The conference seeks to address the evolution of the photography sector from a business perspective and discuss a way forward as a means of charting a proper course for the future. The Business of Photography Conference is an initiative of Insigna Media Limited a forward thinking Nigerian content creating Company. To attend the event, register at https://www.businessofphotography.net/conference