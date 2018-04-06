Bloom Tribe Charity Inspired Fair

Odawayi Ukandu

Tagged ‘The Everything 1k Sale’, a charity yard sale held on 10th March, 2018 at Aimas Garden, Ikoyi, Lagos, ushered in a large number of people who came to support the community. The charity purpose sales event featured music, variety of games, and auction sales amid fun as attendees happily shopped their way to making charity get benefits from the sales.

Organised by the Bloom Tribe, calls for donations of male and female items ranging from clothes to shoes and other accessories for its very first project in 2018 elicited excitement as participants who had their stuffs in between February 1 to March 3 contributed to helping provide relief to less-privileged families.

The Bloom Tribe, a faith-based social enterprise community founded by a twenty something-year-old love child by name Olakunmi Oni in November 2015, is partnering with people to serve, support and give relief to less-privileged girls and families in Nigeria through proceeds from its charity sales.

According to Kunmi, she was inspired by God to build a community of people wired to make lives easier, and so she reached out to a couple of friends and started this journey.

The Bloom Tribe is dedicated to sharing God’s love through our words and most importantly our actions. “In Isaiah 58:6-8, we exist to loose chains of injustice, set the oppressed free, share our food with the hungry, provide shelter, cloth the naked and take care of families,” she noted.

According to the founder, the Tribe is building a community of people who are wired to make lives easier. “We are raising up Love Revolutionaries that will take up compassion, stand against injustice and spend their lives living out simple acts of God’s Love.”