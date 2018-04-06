Beware of Overfeeding, Nwokedi Warns Nigerian Athletes

As the Commonwealth Games kicked off in grand style in Gold Coast, Australia thursday, Nigeria’s Chef de Mission, Chief Kofo Nwokedi, has warned Team Nigeria athletes and officials not to be carried away by the abundance of too much food provided at the Games Village.

Mrs Nwokedi who visited the massive restaurant in the Games Village was wowed by the delicacies provided by the Australians. She told the athletes not to be carried away by the delicacies.

‘’This is a temptation to much to resist,” Nwokedi said after going round the hall to behold the continental dishes provided by the host. “Some athletes will fall to the sweetness of the food. We need to let our athletes control themselves so as not to wobble and fumble in their events due to over feeding,’’ she emphasised.

The main dining room seats up to 2,300 people at any one time and handles about 20,000 meals that are served each day.

Most countries here came with their nutritionists to help advice their athletes on what to eat and not to eat.

A Nigerian athlete confirmed that whoever follows the abundance and sweetness of the food would get burst before the end of the Games. Not just that. The dream and aspirations of mounting the podium would equally burst as the delicacies are too tempting.