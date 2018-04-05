Pregnant Women Protest Hike in Maternal Care Charges in Ondo

By James Sowole in Akure

Expectant mothers in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Thursday embarked on a protest at the state Specialist Hospital over what they called the hike in maternal care fees. The protest resulted in the disruption of activities at the hospital.

The pregnant women, who accused the state government of being insensitive to the special care needed by them since the inception of the Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led administration, blocked the main entrance of the health facility.

The action of the women, numbering over 200, prevented patients, workers and people from entering the hospital, thus disrupting vehicular movements at the ever busy hospital road for more than two hours.

The women vowed to resist what they described as over 300 per cent increase in the cost of services in the hospital.

Chanting anti-government songs while sitting at the entrance of the hospital, they called on the state government to reverse the charges or risk the wrath of women in the state.

The protesters, who said they used to pay N1,000 as registration fee for ante-natal, while delivery was free, added that the registration fee has been increased to N4,000, while they have to pay N500 for every antenatal appointment and N25,000 for normal delivery.

