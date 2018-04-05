Human Trafficking: Obaseki, Nigeria Immigration partner to curb menace

Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has strengthened ties with the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), reiterating the state government’s commitment to curbing the menace of human trafficking and illegal migration.

The governor disclosed this when he received the new Comptroller of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Edo State Command, Mr. Kayode Eniolohunda and other senior officials of the service, at the Government House, Benin City, the Edo State Capital.

Obaseki noted that his administration is determined to curb human trafficking and illegal migration and will be counting on the support of the service, particularly in the areas of investigation and prosecution. He said, “With the feelers we have received so far, we are confident that human trafficking will be reduced by at least 50 percent before the end of this year.”

“We are encouraged by the support received from the European Union and have agreed to have a conference in the state before June this year, where we will reveal all the steps taken to deal with human trafficking and illegal migration.”

He said he has directed the local governments to secure office spaces for officers of the service to enable them integrate properly into the state’s security architecture.

The governor added that he will continue to work with the Service to secure Visas and other necessary documents for foreign investors coming into the state for business.

Earlier, Edo State Comptroller of the Nigerian Immigration, Mr Kayode Eniolohunda expressed the command’s support for the governor’s policies, far-reaching reforms as well as the fight against illegal migration.

He said the Service has also picked Edo state as a pilot city to launch its enlightenment handbook called “Passport to Safe Migration.”

“We hope to launch this programme in collaboration with other stakeholders, particularly the Edo State Taskforce on Human Trafficking, which has done wonderfully well within the short period of its establishment.”