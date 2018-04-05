Empower 54, Promasidor Align to Fight Malnutrition in Africa

Martins Ifijeh

Promasidor Nigeria Limited has boosted Modupe Ozolua’s “war on malnutrition in Africa” by donating cases of various products to Empower 54 Project in support of its programme aimed at eradicating malnutrition among internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Nigeria.

Promasidor’s support is in line with its corporate social responsibility policy, which has seen it contributed to worthy causes across the country.

Expressing delight at the gesture, Princess Modupe Ozolua, Founder and President of Empower 54, said the products were greatly appreciated and the donation worth emulating as malnutrition is a major concern among IDPs, refugees and underprivileged people not only in Nigeria but also across the African continent.

According to the Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, 33 per cent of Nigerian children under-five years suffer from chronic malnutrition, which translates into very disturbing statistics and many innocent lives lost due to lack of sensitisation.

Ozolua commended the donor for supporting the programme in such an immeasurable manner, assuring that the products, which contain vital nutrients would be judiciously utilised.

Empower 54 is a United States non-profit organisation providing humanitarian assistance since 2003 through health, education, empowerment, and IDP/refugee programmes to underprivileged Africans.

The organisation evacuated the severely malnourished IDP children from Bama to Maiduguri for treatment two years ago, but realised more has to be done to save children suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, is Empower 54’s global goodwill ambassador for its campaign to eradicate malnutrition in Africa, and it’s also supported by the Australian Government, IMF and other international partners.