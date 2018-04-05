Champions League: Brilliant Reds Hammer City 3-0, Barca Beats Roma

Liverpool took control of its Champions League quarter-final tie with a stunning 3-0 first-leg victory over Manchester City at Anfield last night.

Mohamed Salah set the hosts on their way in an incredible opening half an hour with a cool close-range finish.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain then thumped home from outside the area before Sadio Mane headed in a third.

Manchester City dominated after the break and Gabriel Jesus had the ball in the net but it was ruled offside.

It means the Premier League leaders need a big win in the second leg, which takes place at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, April 10 where City won 5-0 in the Premier League in September.

Pep Guardiola’s men have swept aside so many teams this season, with very few finding a way to counter their dominance on the ball and their devastating quality in attack.

Most attempt to contain them but Liverpool got at Manchester City from the off and immediately had the visitors rattled.

City did not manage a single attempt on target in a first half Liverpool completely controlled but came into it more as the hosts, who lost Salah to injury, tired in the second period.

A goal for the visitors would have given them real hope of overturning the deficit but for all their possession they found themselves continually frustrated by the Liverpool defence and the hosts celebrated a huge result at the final whistle.

Elsewhere on the night, Luis Suarez scored his first Champions League goal in more than a year as Barcelona beat Roma 4-1 convincingly in the quarter-final first leg.

Barca benefitted from two own goals to take control of the tie.

First Daniele de Rossi slid into his own net in a bid to keep the ball away from Lionel Messi, and then Kostas Manolas bundled another in, with Gerard Pique tapping in Barcelona’s third.

Edin Dzeko gave Roma hope – but Suarez then slammed home from 14 yards.