Buhari Directs NEMA to Assess Damage Caused by Herdsmen-Farmers’ Clashes

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari wednesday directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to commence an assessment of the extent of damage done in communities affected by herdsmen-farmers’ clashes in some parts of the country.

Making the disclosure in Abuja during the inaugural meeting of the recently composed Governing Council of NEMA at the Presidential Villa, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said NEMA had a huge role to play in the assessment.

“Mr. President has directed that we do a survey and assessment on the damage done to towns cities, communities that have been affected by violence in some parts of the country, including the farmers-herders clashes. NEMA will play a leading role in this and the presidency will also provide direct support.

“We will involve the people in the affected communities, and not just bring people from outside these communities, in the rebuilding efforts. We will involve people in these villages, artisans and other people in the communities, with required skills so that they can also benefit economically as we rebuild these communities.”

A statement by the vice-president’s spokesman, Mr. Laolu Akande, listed members of the board to include the Director-General of NEMA; Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, representatives of the Ministry of Transport and Aviation; Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ministry of Health; Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Water Resources.

Other members include representatives of the armed forces and the Nigeria Police Force.