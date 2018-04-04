Two Women Killed in Auto Crash Involving Motorcade of Ikpeazu’s Wife

Emmanuel Ugwu in Umuahia

Two women died on Tuesday following a fatal accident involving the convoy of the wife of Abia State Governor, Mrs. Nkechi Ikpeazu.

Several others sustained various degrees in of injuries with some in critical condition.

The victims are Mrs. Nwamaka Maduabuchukwu, a Senior Special Assistant, Media, office of the wife of the governor and Mrs. Promise Uche Nwankpa fondly called Tomato Jos, whose husband was a former member of the state House of Assembly.

Crowd of mourners and sympathisers gathered at the emergency unit of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) when the dead and the injured were brought in from the scene of the crash late in the evening.

Sources who were part of the travelling party in the convoy said that the accident involved one of the buses in the convoy.

According to them, the crash occurred at Ndiolumbe in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government when the convoy of the governor’s wife was returning from Obingwa Local Government Area.

Nwankpa was said to have died on the spot while Maduabuchkwu was confirmed dead on arrival at the FMC.

Some prayer warriors were seen praying fervently around the lifeless body of the SSA entreating God to bring her back to life.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Abia State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr. John Emejor, was among the sympathisers that were seen grieving over the death of the accident victims.

Maduabuchukwu was until her death, the Chairman of Information Chapel of the state NUJ.

Emejor described the chapel chairman’s untimely death as “very unfortunate” and prayed God to banish untimely dead among journalists.