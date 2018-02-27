Moghalu: Nigeria Needs Healing, War against Poverty

Obinna Chima

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has identified healing, a decisive war against poverty and restoration of the country’s place in the world, as pressing needs the nation requires.

Moghalu, who recently declared his intention to contest for the president in 2019, said this during the launch of his latest book titled: ‘Build, Innovate and Grow (BIG) in Lagos on Monday.’

According to Moghalu, political leaders must govern consciously with strategy, which has to do with strategy management and the discipline of execution.

He noted that every government must deliver on the promises it made for deliverables that are essential for effective governance.

“Effectiveness is regarded as the most important criterion of good governance. There is nothing more pathetic as it has become the norm in Nigeria, than to keep hearing the excuses for leadership failure in contemporary Nigeria.

“An effective government is a reflection of how ineffective man or woman that was elected to a responsibility, that he or she lacks the capacity to deliver.

“Effective governance requires more than good intentions. Meritocracy is an important dimension of effective governance. Competent individuals must be selected to positions of public trust. “Merit should not be sacrificed on the altar of federal character because there are highly competent and skilled Nigerians from all parts of the country,” he said.

Moghalu also noted that an internal security strategy exists to allow for a safe and secure environment to enable the pursuit of peace, well-being, prosperity and development.

He, however, expressed concern that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has not been able to carry out its duties effectively.

According to him, despite several attempts at reform, the NPF remains weak and incapable of assuring internal security, the very first function of any government.

He also pointed out that an understaffed, under-trained and underfunded cannot secure the citizens of any nation.

“Our inability to do so has led to Nigeria approaching the description of a failed state in which several non-state marauding forces bear arms and create havoc.

“Our police force is incapable of enforcing law and order. While the federal civil service is clearly bloated, the NPF needs at least a staff strength of 1.5 million men and women.

“The federal government needs to make major investment in strengthening and modernising all aspects of the police force -recruitment, training, standards and administration.

“The failure of policing is one of the reasons Nigeria is becoming increasing militarised. Today, the military is performing almost all the functions that the police should perform. National security, law and order, must be job number one,” he added.

On his part, the book reviewer and Chairman of THISDAY Editorial Board, Mr. Segun Adeniyi, described the 259-page book as a political manifesto that provides a template on which a new Nigeria can be built, with a framework for the collective empowerment of the citizens.

Adeniyi also said it is a valuable material for current and aspiring leaders, especially those who are sincerely driven to reshape our country.

“In this book, Moghalu paints a picture of a country that is yet to mature into a nation, metaphorically a house that is yet to become a home.

“For Moghalu, the man or woman at the helms of affairs, should be someone with proven ability to lead and motivate, so that the country can fulfil all its potential.

“The author also made a compelling case for a guiding national philosophy, or as he called it – worldview, while identifying the basic tenets of good governance,” he added.

Earlier, the Emir of Kano, Mohammadu Sanusi II, who was represented by Alhaji Shehu Muhammedu, noted that BIG articulates a vision of economic policy and management with which many would agree.

He, however, said those who disagree with the book have a clear position on which a national debate can be held.

“The government should create an enabling environment for the inflow of business for manufacture and infrastructure, strengthen institutions and focus on development of innovation and human capital.

“I want to commend Kingsley’s knack for turning his skills into intellectual capital and policy insight. Thus, BIG is clearly a vision informed by both Kingsley’s worldview and by an impressive, versatile career across multiple domain,” the Emir added.