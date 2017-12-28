APC Chieftain to Sponsor Mass Wedding of 100 couples in Sokoto

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State, Alhaji Umaru Kwabbo, wednesday said he would sponsor a mass wedding of 100 couples in the state.

Kwabbo made the disclosure at a special prayer session held at his residence in Sokoto.

He said the gesture was part of his contribution towards ensuring that single men and women were reduced to the barest minimum in the state.

Kwabbo promised to shoulder all the cost of the wedding of the 100 couples.

He said: “I am ready to sponsor the wedding of 100 couples in Sokoto state as part of my support to singles who could not afford to do so.

“These include payment of dowries, clothing, furniture, provision of food items, as well as other gifts to the couples after the wedding.”

According to him, his desire to give back to the society, is in line with Islamic teaching geared towards alleviating the suffering of the poor.

He noted that many young men and women were in dire need of carrying out the Islamic obligation but due to economic hardship they could not afford to marry.

Kwabbo said: “Many of our young men and women are in need of such urgent assistance, but due to the economic situation in the country and other responsibilities associated with marriage in our society, they stay without marriage.

“Therefore, I see this as one of the religious obligation as a Muslim and being someone that has been blessed by the Almighty God, I decided to give my own contribution in order to reduce the number of unmarried couples in our society.”

In his remarks, former Secretary to the Sokoto State Government, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, commended Kwabbo for his support to the less privileged in the state

The prayer session was graced by many clerics, senior government officials, politicians and businessmen in the state.