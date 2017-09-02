Infinix Announces Latest Hot 5, Hot 5 lite Â Â 

Africaâ€™s leading smartphone brand, Infinix Mobility, has stormed the Nigerian market with its newest Hot series smartphone, â€˜Infinix Hot 5 and Hot 5 lite.

Â The new products were announced with the companyâ€™s retail partners, Jumia and Slot which would exclusively handle the online and offline sales of the phones. The new Infinix Hot 5 & Hot 5 lite is promoted as Nigeriaâ€™s first Mobile cinema smartphone, which ensures real time mobile viewing with its 5.5HD display, dual front speakers and 3D Dirac stereo to enable users optimise their mobile experience.

Â Powered by Android 7.0, the new Infinix Hot 5 offers the customised user interface XOS 2.2 on 4000mah battery life, which ensures 35hrs talk time for all users. The well-equipped affordable smartphone also offers internal 16GB ROM and 2GB RAM for speed targeted at Hot series fans and trendsetters.

Â According to Jumia, while Infinix Hot 5â€™s predecessor was the best seller on its platform in 14 countries, the new product would deliver a bigger success in the African market based on its specifications.

Â The new Infinix Hot 5 is retailing for N37, 500 while Infinix Hot 5 lite sells for N32, 000 onÂ Jumia.com.ngÂ and at slot retail outlets nationwide.