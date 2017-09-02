  • Wednesday, 26th June, 2024

Infinix Announces Latest Hot 5, Hot 5 lite Â Â 

Business | 7 years ago

Africaâ€™s leading smartphone brand, Infinix Mobility, has stormed the Nigerian market with its newest Hot series smartphone, â€˜Infinix Hot 5 and Hot 5 lite.

Â The new products were announced with the companyâ€™s retail partners, Jumia and Slot which would exclusively handle the online and offline sales of the phones. The new Infinix Hot 5 & Hot 5 lite is promoted as Nigeriaâ€™s first Mobile cinema smartphone, which ensures real time mobile viewing with its 5.5HD display, dual front speakers and 3D Dirac stereo to enable users optimise their mobile experience.

Â Powered by Android 7.0, the new Infinix Hot 5 offers the customised user interface XOS 2.2 on 4000mah battery life, which ensures 35hrs talk time for all users. The well-equipped affordable smartphone also offers internal 16GB ROM and 2GB RAM for speed targeted at Hot series fans and trendsetters.

Â According to Jumia, while Infinix Hot 5â€™s predecessor was the best seller on its platform in 14 countries, the new product would deliver a bigger success in the African market based on its specifications.

Â The new Infinix Hot 5 is retailing for N37, 500 while Infinix Hot 5 lite sells for N32, 000 onÂ Jumia.com.ngÂ and at slot retail outlets nationwide.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.