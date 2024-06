Infinix Announces Latest Hot 5, Hot 5 lite Â Â 

Africa’s leading smartphone brand, Infinix Mobility, has stormed the Nigerian market with its newest Hot series smartphone, ‘Infinix Hot 5 and Hot 5 lite.

 The new products were announced with the company’s retail partners, Jumia and Slot which would exclusively handle the online and offline sales of the phones. The new Infinix Hot 5 & Hot 5 lite is promoted as Nigeria’s first Mobile cinema smartphone, which ensures real time mobile viewing with its 5.5HD display, dual front speakers and 3D Dirac stereo to enable users optimise their mobile experience.

 Powered by Android 7.0, the new Infinix Hot 5 offers the customised user interface XOS 2.2 on 4000mah battery life, which ensures 35hrs talk time for all users. The well-equipped affordable smartphone also offers internal 16GB ROM and 2GB RAM for speed targeted at Hot series fans and trendsetters.

 According to Jumia, while Infinix Hot 5’s predecessor was the best seller on its platform in 14 countries, the new product would deliver a bigger success in the African market based on its specifications.

 The new Infinix Hot 5 is retailing for N37, 500 while Infinix Hot 5 lite sells for N32, 000 on Jumia.com.ng and at slot retail outlets nationwide.