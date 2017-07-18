LASG Trains 380 RRS Operatives on Emergency Response, CPR

…Donates 150 first aid boxes

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Lagos State Government, Monday said it has trained about 380 operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on emergency response, accident scene safety, controlling bleeding, Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and moving accident victims.

According to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, the training was imperative given that the squad was usually the first to rush to emergency scenes across the state before the major responders get there.

Meanwhile, the governor handed over 150 First Aid kits to the operatives led by their commander, Olatunji Disu, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, while promising to make the issue of security his top priority.

Ambode, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Chief of Staff, Mr. Oluseyi Whenu, made this presentation at the simulation programme on administering First Aid to victims of emergencies.

While noting that the provision of the kits was a continuous exercise, he said the emergency training was on accident scene safety, controlling bleeding, Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and moving accident victims.

He added that as more training are provided, the state government would also provide more kits for the officers to cater for emergencies.

He said the training became necessary for RRS officers as first responders to emergencies for them to save lives and provide First Aid before the arrival of medical personnel at accident scenes.

Receiving the kits, the RRS Commander, commended the state government for availing the team with opportunity to benefit from the training and providing the kits.

While assuring the governor that the officers would make good use of the kits, Disu advised Lagosians to be security conscious and to always use emergency lines (112 and 767) provided by the state government, stressing that the lines work.

Dignitaries at the simulation programme included Executive Secretary, Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Dr. Abdulrasaq Balogun, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Health, Dr. Sola Pitan and Medical Director, Governor’s Office, Dr. Olarenwaju Adeboye.