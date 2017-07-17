NPFL: MFM FC Cuts Plateau Utd’  s Lead to Two Points  

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) leaders, Plateau United recorded a major setback yesterday in Lokoja as Niger Tornadoes FC snatched a nail-biting 1-0 victory in the Match-day 29 clash. Samuel Agba converted a fourth-minute penalty to seal maximum points for the Minna team.

Elsewhere at the Agege Stadium in Lagos, Stephen Odey got the winner in the 40th minute for MFM FC against visiting Wikki Tourists of Bauchi. That victory has now reduced Plateau’s lead to just two points. The Jos team is on 51 points while MFM is breathing down their necks on 49 points. That goal was the 17th for the season for the Super Eagles invitee.

In Ibadan, Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) defeated Katsina United 1-0 at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Adamasingba. Wasiu Jimoh’s lone strike in the 44th minute proved adequate to hand the Ibadan landlords the vital three points at stake in the clash.

In the Oriental Derby in Nnewi, title hopefuls Enyimba lost 1-0 to hosts FC IfeanyiUbah.

Godwin Obaje was the hero for IfeanyiUbah after scoring in the 50th minute to give his side their second win in their last five games.

In Uyo, Akwa United moved up to third on 46 points in the league table after thrashing Gombe United 3-0.

After a goalless first half, Musa Newman broke the deadlock in the 57th minute to put Akwa United 1-0 up.

Home-based Super Eagles forward Ibrahim Alhassan made it 2-0 from the penalty spot on 75 minutes to take his goal tally to 12, before Christian Pyagbara completed the scoring with an 83rd minute goal.

In Maiduguri, El-Kanemi Warriors continued their chase for the league title as they edged Abia Warriors 1-0.

Samuel Mathias got the only goal for El-Kanemi in the 31st minute as his side moved to fourth on 46 points in the league table.

Champions Enugu Rangers’ woes this season continued as they were defeated 2-0 by Kano Pillars in Kano.

Two first half goals from Jamiu Alimi and Junior Lokosa in the 32nd and 43rd minutes respectively gave Pillars

the win.

In other Match-day 29 games yesterday, Nasarawa United got the only away win by shocking Sunshine Stars 1-0 in Ijebu-Ode, Remo Stars’ relegation troubles deepened following their 3-2 loss away to Lobi and ABS were held to a 0-0 draw by Rivers United.

NPFL MATCH-DAY 29

MFM 1-0 Wikki Tourists

Kano Pillars 2 -0 Rangers

Tornadoes 1-0 Plateau Utd

3SC 1-0 Katsina Utd

IfeanyiUbah 1-0 Enyimba

Akwa Utd 3-0 Gombe

El Kanemi 1-0 Abia Warriors

ABS 0-0 Rivers Utd

Lobi Stars 3-2 Remo Stars