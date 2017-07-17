Galaxy Backbone Reiterates Commitment to ICT Service Delivery

By Emma Okonji

The Managing Director/CEO of Galaxy Backbone, Yusuf Kazaure has reiterated the agency’s commitment to delivering quality and core information and communications technology (ICTs) services to all federal government agencies and parastatals across the country.

He stated this when the leadership of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), visited Galaxy Backbone in Abuja recently, to discuss opportunities for both agencies to share ideas on how they could use their unique roles as agencies of government, in driving technology development of the nation.

Kazaure, while welcoming the NITDA team, led by its Director General, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, expressed delight at the visit to Galaxy Backbone, which he said, showed a commitment to working together to institute and deliver a more service driven technology experience to the government. The visit afforded him and his team an opportunity to also take a tour of Galaxy Backbone’s world class Datacentre and Network Operating Centre.

The Galaxy Backbone CEO used the visit to share the organisation’s role as the shared services provider to government agencies and the active work going on within the organisation to ensure that government agencies experience world class connectivity and hosting services. He also expressed his apologies on the poor service experience most agencies experienced in the last two weeks which was greatly caused by a fault experienced by one of the country’s international upstream service providers which affected internet services across the nation. That has been completely resolved and all the agencies affected have been brought back to normalcy.

However, more proactive efforts have been put in place to ensure that such down time is never experienced in the future. In strengthening this, Kazaure stated that Galaxy Backbone would like to partner with NITDA to actively drive capacity building across government agencies to ensure full adoption of its services. He also commended the role NITDA is playing in crafting out policies and standards.

As an organisation committed to excellence in service delivery across all the agencies and institutions and the nation as a whole, Galaxy Backbone was recently recognised by the British Standards Institute (BSI), with the ISO 20000 certificate for excellence in service delivery. The DG of NITDA, while making his statements during this interaction, congratulated Galaxy Backbone on this worthy achievement and encouraged it not to rest on its achievements. He also stressed the importance for both agencies to work together and collaborate more in order to take the technology experience in Nigeria to new heights.

While on the tour of Galaxy Backbone’s Data Centre & Operations Centre, Kazaure stressed again on the committed efforts of the organisation in ensuring that data is hosted locally in Nigeria under a secure environment. In line with the drive towards data sovereignty, he said Galaxy Backbone is poised to provide a hosting environment that guarantees the security of government’s sensitive data.

He also explained that processes were being improved within the organisation to ensure that government agencies and all other organisations that use the Galaxy Backbone infrastructure are assured of excellent experience.