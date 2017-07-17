FRC Partners Group on Corporate Governance

The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) and the Association of Corporate Governance Professionals of Nigeria (ACGPN) have agreed to collaborate in order to enhance financial reporting in the country.

Speaking during a courtesy call by a delegation from the ACGPN to the FRC corporate headquarters in Lagos, the FRC Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Daniel Asakpokhai, was quoted in a statement as saying it was the Council’s desire to collaborate with academia and professional bodies through researches.

While assuring the delegation of the Council’s readiness to work with the association in this regard, he however solicited the support of both Corporate and Professional bodies in conducting these researches.

ACGPN on its part said it was in the FRC’s office to seek recognition for its training certificates as well as the accreditation of their members to be eligible to sign financial statements.

According to the President of the association, Mr. Sam Ohuabunwa, “One of the reasons for our visit is to seek the Council’s recognition for our training certificates as well as the accredited members of the association so that they can sign financial statements”.

Ohuabunwa also sought the recognition of the Council for its Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Directors’ training, which he said, would help them demonstrate effective leadership characterised by ethical values of responsibility, accountability, fairness and transparency.

Responding to the requests, Asakpokhai thanked the delegates for their visit and assured them that their demands were going to be given due consideration.

Among the delegation of ACGPN were Mr. Masaku- Johnson; Mr. Wuyi Ogunyinka; Mr.Adedyinka Hassan, Mrs. Dorcas James and Nicholas Ikhane, while the FRC was represented by Mr. Iheanyi Anyahara; Mr. Abubakar Ibrahim; Mr. Nelson Anumaka and Mr. Titus Osawe.