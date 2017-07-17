FG: We Can’t Allow Drones to Roam Our Airspace Uncontrolled, Unregulated

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The federal government has warned in strong terms that it will no longer tolerate a situation whereby individuals and private organisations use remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) in any part of the country to roam about its airspace uncontrolled and unregulated.

The Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, made this known in Abuja Monday while declaring open the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) Stakeholders’ Workshop and Symposium for Africa and Indian Ocean.

Sirika disclosed that the intent and purpose of the symposium was to ensure that countries interact and share ideas on how to keep the airspace safe and efficient.

He noted that since the industry has drawn the attention of the aviation world to Nigeria, the country stands to benefit from any system, ideas, device or any guidelines that would change the future of aviation positively.

According to him, “I just want to draw the attention of Nigerians and plead with them that our system, norms, values, traditions and culture is very different from that of the rest of the world where there are no gun controls. But, it is not the case in Nigeria because, we are different people, with different set of values and understanding of issues.

Details later…