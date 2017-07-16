‘Roberta’ Gets BoI Support

Another Bank of Industry (BoI)-support Nollywood film, ‘Roberta’, has commenced filming in Lekki, Lagos. A team of BoI officials were on location to interact with the cast and crew.

Led by the Group Head, Creative Industry Group, Mrs. Cynthia Nwuka, the delegation had Mr. Okey Madu, Assistant Manager and Toyin Oyekanmi of the Corporate Communication Department, the team said it was satisfied with the level of work.

“What we have seen is very impressive so far. We can only hope for the best box office record when it eventually hits the cinema,” said Nwuka.

Produced by Steph Nora Okere and directed by Ema Edosio, ‘Roberta’ is among the series of more than a dozen film projects which have received support of the development bank under the BoI Nollyfund (BNF) scheme.

Speaking on her involvement in the project, Edosio, said she decided to direct the movie because of the strong diverse characters represented in the script. “It has a message of hope that I think can speak to every Nigerian. We live in a society where things are a bit tough and dreams almost impossible to achieve. The movie sends a clear message of hope. You can be whatever you want to be irrespective of your past or challenges in front of you. I feel privileged to be a part of this amazing journey.”

Centered on music talent, she said,“The music we choose was very inspirational; to add to the message and theme of the film.”

‘Roberta’ which stars Kalu Ikeagu, Somkele Iyamah Idhalama, Wale Ojo and Nigerian dance queen, Kaffy will, according to Edosio, wow Nigerians.