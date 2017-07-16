House Member Buried in Sokoto

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

Member representing Kware/Wamakko federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad Wamakko, has been buried in Sokoto according to Islamic rites.

Wamakko died on Friday at an Abuja Hospital after a brief illness at the age of 50.

The funeral prayer was conducted at the Wamakko Central Mosque by the Chief Imam of Wamakko, Alhaji Shehu Ardo Friday night.

The prayer was attended by Gov. Aminu Tambuwal,his predecessor, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress( APC), North West, Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir, members of the National and State Assemblies, members of the state executive council and politicians, among others.

Until his death, he was the Vice Chairman of the House Committee on the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), apart from membership of several House Committees.

Late Wamakko was survived by a wife and five children. The deceased, who was the Yariman Wamakko, had represented the constituency from 2011 to his death on Friday.