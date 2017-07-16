FCTA Acquires 22 Generators for N500m to Power Streetlights

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has purchased 22 generating sets to power streetlights to illuminate the city and eliminate perennial darkness which is a symbol of Abuja in the night.

The power generators will serve as back up in the provision of electricity and augment the National Gridwhich can barely meet nationwide electricity demand.

Coordinator Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Hajiya Safiya Umar, estimated the cost involved in the acquisition of the generators at over N500 million.

She said five units of 100 KVA generators delivered by local vendors had been installed along some of the major routes including Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway, IBB Way and Outer Northern Expressway under the first phase of the contract.

She also added that the administration had earmarked another N500 million for replacement of streetlights.

“We do not want to any excuses that there is no light, because the FCT Administration expects to see minimal vandalisation of transformers and other facilities. By the time we finish installing generators, we will have a brighter and safer city” she said.

Umar warned miscreants and saboteurs to eschew from wanton vandalisation of the utilities as authority would prosecute offenders if caught by security agencies.

She stressed that some staff of the FCTA, arrested for colluding with vandals were jailed last year, while some were also dismissed from service on related indictment.

Umar clarified that the authority was working in tandem with some Chinese companies to ensure the migration from power generators to solar energy by 2020.

The coordinator said the Solar migration pilot programme with the Chinese will kick off next month in some designated areas of Abuja.

“With the pilot programme on solar power, we will start phasing out the generators in no distant time given the pollution they constitute to the environment. But the only alternative we can offer for now is through generating sets as the solar plant is expensive.”