WISTA International shortlisted for SAFETY4SEA Sustainability Award

The Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA), International has been shortlisted for the SAFETY4SEA Sustainability Award. The organisation which comprises women who are actively involved in the shipping sector of the economy across the globe was shortlisted for enhancing opportunities and supporting the role of women in the maritime industry on a global level.

The SAFETY4SEA award is scheduled to take place for a second consecutive year as part of the SAFETY4SEA conference within the scope of fostering safety excellence and sustainable shipping.

The international organisation in a statement made available to THISDAY by WISTA, Nigeria President, Mrs. Mary Haman said the award process is a combination of open nomination and vote and the objective is to communicate and celebrate exceptional performance of the organizations that contributed towards sustainable shipping.

Haman quoted President of WISTA International, Karin Orsel saying that being nominated for such a prestigious award was a recognition that diversity and equal opportunities matter within our industry.

Continuing, Orsel said: “WISTA International has been advocating the importance of increasing the competences and professional development for female leaders in the maritime industry for many years; it is common knowledge that a diverse team leads to more creativity, success and thus profit.”

According to the statement, the voting process will be open to the industry stakeholders until 8th September 2017 and the winner will be the one who will receive the majority of the online vote. The Winners will be announced during the awards ceremony at the completion of the SAFETY4SEA Conference, which will take place on Tuesday, 3 October, 2017 at the Yacht Club of Greece.

We take this opportunity to congratulate all the nominees and invite our members and supporters of WISTA to support our nomination by casting their vote online at the dedicated award page.

Founded in 1974, WISTA has grown to include 40 national WISTA associations with nearly 3,000 members worldwide.

It also for women in management positions involved in the maritime transportation business and related trades worldwide. Besides being a major player in attracting more women to the industry and in supporting women in management positions, WISTA provide avenues for networking,