 Osun Permanent Secretary Kidnapped, Killed in Kogi State

The Permanent Secretary, Bureau of General Services, Office of the Osun State Governor, Mrs. Olufunke Oluwakemi Kolawole was allegedly kidnapped and killed early hours on Friday along Okene-Abuja federal road.

THISDAY reliably gathered that Mrs. Kolawole was abducted and killed while travelling to Abuja from Osogbo on an official assignment.

According to the source, the deceased was said to be driven in her official car and was going to attend the inauguration of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Abiola Adewemimo as one of the judges of Industrial Court when she was attacked.

However, the younger brother, Mr. Femi Ajibade who spoke to newsmen on Friday expressed shock over the incident, he described the death of his sister as devastating and sudden.

His words, “I spoke with her last on Wednesday. I spoke with her last on Wednesday, and one of my sisters called me on Thursday evening that her number could not be reached, I rushed down to her house at Ofatedo where I gathered that she was in a critical condition after being attacked and shot by armed robbers’ in Kogi State, on her way to Abuja for an event.

“We later arranged among the family members to travel to Kogi and ascertain her condition, but we were prevailed upon not to go again, as some of her associates confirmed to us that she was dead.”