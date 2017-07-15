Lions Club Unveils Agenda for New Service Year

Committed to fulfilling the objectives of its essence in the country, the district 404B2 of the Nigerian chapter of the Lions Club International has identified its initiatives for the new service year which will close cycle in June, 2018.

Speaking at a press conference organised in Lagos to herald in the new season, the District Governor, Lion Asiwaju Ayobola Samuel stated that the club under his administration was determined to make a positive and indelible mark. According to him, the district will be pursuing five key projects in the new year and these include engaging the youth through empowerment, advocacy and enlightenment; sight preservation, protection of the environment; relieving hunger and diabetes screening and awareness campaign.

The DG added that the district would give special attention to education and enlightenment on sickle cell anaemia to contain its devastating effects on Nigerians.

While he harped on impact and result, he said that to get the best of the set agenda, the district had entered into strategic partnership with relevant bodies to actualise the project.

He said, “On our mission to protect the environment, we are looking at planting 5000 trees while we have also opened talks with some relevant government agencies on other projects on which we can make a meaningful impact together. For the health projects, we have reached an agreement with Mercy Medical Mission in the United States of American, it will oversee the screening and treatment of visual impairment, provision of medications, eye glasses, cataract surgeries and dentistry. We are targeting and planning for 3000 people to benefit from this arrangement.

“We will also explore the possibility of forging partnership with some state governments to carry out innovations and supply of equipment to selected public schools. This is in line with my campaign promises and by God’s grace, we will fulfill them.”

Samuel who stated that the club had impacted 161 million souls across the globe, reiterated that the club was purely a service club established for the betterment of the society and not a cult group as being misconstrued by many.

He said that the club, across the globe is working tirelessly to triple its impact by improving the lives of at least 200 million per year by 2020-2021 through expanded humanitarian service.