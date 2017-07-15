Diamond Bank Presents Radio Station to FRSC

Diamond Bank has presented radio transmitters to support the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, in its quest to improve the lot of road users and ease traffic situation in the country.

Speaking during the official presentation and launch of two-way radio transmitters at the bank’s corporate headquarters in Lekki, the CEO of Diamond Bank, Uzoma Dozie, said the bank was always pleased to associate with anything that would bring relief to the citizenry.

“When FRSC came to us and talked about a radio station to communicate with people so that they know better, we thought it was a perfect idea. We are an organisation that is also trying to get people to do more banking better and also understand the benefit of banking. So, it’s a partnership of two organisations that want to communicate to the retail market and the man on the street.

“It was something we are glad to do. Things are done better when there is collaboration. If FRSC is doing it by themselves, just communicating about safety, it would be monotonous, but it’s stereo when you are listening to different types of education and information. It would attract more listeners and not just about road safety but on the general improvement of lives of Nigerians,” Dozie said.

In his reaction, Corps Marshal FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi said the two-way radio station would be established in Abuja, but would transmit all over country and Nigerians would have the opportunity of getting to know about the traffic situation every 30 minutes nationwide, while Diamond Bank would also use the platform to reach out in their own Corporate Social Responsibility.

“It’s a partnership that is going to really blossom beyond expectation,” the FRSC boss assured.

Asked why the Corps was partnering with Diamond Bank and not any other bank, Oyeyemi said “Diamond Bank had been helpful to the corps in so many ways and when we approached them, they believed in us and in what want to do-saving lives, enlightening the people on the need to obey traffic regulations. We align together on the issue of education and communication. It’s a combination that is going to work well.

Oyeyemi believed the partnership would outlive him. “It’s a legacy that would outlive us, which is what we are building,” he said.