US Supports Nigerian Anti-corruption War with Report Yourself

Shola Oyeyipo

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria in collaboration with Budg, IT, a local NGO has launched Report Yourself, a web-based platform built to encourage citizen participation in fight against corruption in Nigeria.

Speaking wednesday at the official launch ceremony BudgIT, US Chargé d’ Affaires, David Young, said Report Yourself puts the power to report corruption in the hands of the Nigerian people.

At the event held at Renaissance Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, religious leaders anti-corruption (RLAC) working group and Nigerian law enforcement agencies were also in attendance.

This anti-corruption initiative is funded by the United States Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement, and was developed byBudgIT.

According to Young, “I hope that Report Yourself starts a new movement in citizen engagement and I hope every Nigerian who is affected by corruption will feel empowered to share their experiences.

“The tide will turn against the culture of corruption when Nigerians recognise that they must fight as one to stamp out this scourge that has hampered development and stifled prosperity.”

Young therefore urged Nigerians to demonstrate their commitment to the fight against corruption by making use of the innovative online platform which seeks to address the daily instances of corruption faced by millions of Nigerians.

Report Yourself offers Nigerians the means to instantaneously report corruption, bribery, and graft with the option of filing an official compliant with the Nigerian Police Force Public Complaints Rapid Response Unit.

“Through the State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement, we are working to increase the capacity of Nigerian law enforcement agencies and the justice sector,” Chargé Young remarkable.

During the event, participants received a guided demonstration of the Report Yourself platform; in addition, religious leaders, members of law enforcement, and civil society representatives renewed their commitment to fight against corruption.