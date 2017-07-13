Sterling Bank, DAAR Communication Sign Pact

Sterling Bank Plc and DAAR Communication Plc have announced a strategic partnership aimed at keeping Nigeria clean and safe through mass awareness campaigns on environmental sustainability.

The objective of the strategic partnership is the amplification of Sterling Environment Makeover (STEM) message on sanitation through the Ray Power FM and AIT Television networks to influence uptake of sustainable living actions among Nigerians.

STEM is Sterling Bank’s corporate social responsibility initiative, which promotes practices that protect the environment for the benefit of humanity.

Announcing the partnership in a statement, the Chief Marketing Officer, Sterling Bank, Mr. Henry Bassey said the bank was delighted to have DAAR Communication Plc throw its weight behind STEM as a media partner.

“Sterling Bank and DAAR Communication have come together because we share a common passion for the environment – to keep it clean, safe and preserved for the future generation.

“Through the Sterling Environmental Makeover programme, we hope to make a positive impact on our local communities across Nigeria using the extensive national and regional network of Raypower and AITto influence sustainable living actions which reduces dirt and improves hygiene.

“DAAR Communication has partnered with us to enlighten Nigerians on the importance of sanitation and how its absence fouls the environment exposing thousands of children and adults to disease,” Bassey added.

Commenting on the partnership, Chairman of DAAR Communication, Chief Raymond Paul Dokpesi Jnr, said he was impressed by the goals and potential of the Sterling Environmental Makeover programme and the creative ways in which the bank have been tackling and addressing issues of environmental cleanliness.

Also speaking at the event, Company Secretary and Chief Legal Counsel, Sterling Bank, Mrs. Justina Lewa, expressed optimism that the strategic partnership with DAAR Communication would ensure that Nigerians take the need for a clean and safe environment to heart.

Lewa added: “Our partnership with DAAR Communication is indeed a milestone in the eight year history of STEM. Before now, STEM was driven largely by employees with support from the bank. But it is now being taken to the next level with DAAR Communication and other corporates joining to participate in it.”