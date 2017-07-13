CBN, NERDC Engage Teachers on Financial Inclusion Syllabus

Ahead of the planned infusion of financial education into the curricula of basic and senior secondary schools in Nigeria, the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have jointly organised a workshop for the development of teachers’ guide for the programme.

As part of measures to key into financial inclusion, the NERDC was given the mandate to infuse financial education into the curricula of basic and senior secondary schools in Nigeria from the next academic session.

This was done in collaboration of the CBN and other financial institutions in the country.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the workshop, the Director, Consumer Protection, CBN, Hajiya Umma Dutse, restated the commitment of the central bank and other financial institutions and regulators to the project.

She assured that funding to ensure that teachers to take up the task are adequately trained.

On his part, the Executive Secretary, NERDC, Prof. Ismail Junaidu, said the workshop was organised to take a second look at what had been done at the planning/writing stage of the teachers’ guide development process.

Furthermore, he said the objective of the workshop was to critique the developed teachers’ guide for teaching financial education at the basic and secondary school levels as well as to fine tune what had been prepared.

“It is our hope that the teachers’ guide will be used in training master trainers/teachers in the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

“Furthermore, the will serve as good resource materials for teachers. The main objective of financial education is to catch them young so that we can have a re-orientation in terms of how we manage our resources,” he added.