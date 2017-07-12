FEC Meeting Shifted to 11am Wednesday Following Osinbajo’s London Trip

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

After flying for 12 hours to and from London, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo who arrived Nigeria at 5am Wednesday, will rest for a few hours before returning to work.

Accordingly, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which usually holds at 10 am on Wednesdays has been shifted to 11am.

The change in the schedule was announced by his media aide, Mr. Laolu Akande.

“Acting President Osinbajo now back in Abuja from London and will be presiding over FEC this morning starting @ 11am at the Council Chambers in Aso Rock,” Akande said.

Osinbajo left Nigeria for London Wednesday where he met with President Muhammadu Buhari who had left the country for medical treatment since May 7.