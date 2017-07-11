EFCC to Arraign Industrial Court Judge, Fishim Tomorrow for Alleged Corruption

Akinwale Akintunde

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will tomorrow arraign Justice James Agbadu Fishim of the National Industrial Court (NIC) before an Ikeja High Court over allegation of corruption.

Justice Fishim, who was to be arraigned on a 19-count charge yesterday, according to EFCC, refused to show up at the EFCC office despite writing to invite him.

EFCC prosecutor, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, told the court that Justice Fishim was expected to report in their office today.

“The EFCC wrote a letter to the President of the NIC, asking Justice Fishim to honour the invitation which he has failed to. He is presently not in our custody. We are expecting him to now come tomorrow (Tuesday)),” Oyedepo said.

Following his refusal to show up in court, Justice Raliat Adebiyi fixed July 12, 2017 for the arraignment.

Justice Fiahim was named as one of the judges allegedly bribed by Senior Advocates of Nigeria in order to pervert the course of justice.

Other judges named in the corrupt allegation are Justice Mohammed Yinusa, Justice H. A. Ngajiwa and Justice Musa Kurya, all of the Federal High Court, Lagos.

Justice Fishim is one of the judges recently recalled from suspension by the National Judicial Council (NJC).