Kessignton Adebutu Celebrates Wife at 40

•As she also bags otunyeyeoge of Lagos title

That the billionaire brain behind Nigeria’s premium lotto company, Adebutu Kessington, knows how to throw a party to recall and review many years after is akin to saying a deer went for a salt lick or a goat stubbornly goes up a hill. It is innate. And he never misses the slightest opportunity to grandly and grandiosely fete people. The 40th birthday party of his last wife, the beautiful Temitope Kofoworola, recently, provided another auspicious occasion to spend a fraction, yet humongous, of his mammoth dosh.

The mother of a set of twins birthed in Germany in 2013 was gifted a party to relish and remember to herald her coming of age. Expectedly, it had all the trappings of a high society party where good money was harnessed for the joy of the celebrant.

There were guests from all walks of life to celebrate with the only woman who lives with the billionaire businessman in his Ikoyi, Lagos, residence. Everything was in effusive supply. And the souvenirs were equally top-notch. A graduate of the OlabisiOnabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, Temitope is also the cause of a celebration that held Friday, July 7th, as she bagged the traditional title of OtunYeyeOge of Lagos. As OtunYeyeOge, Temitope ranks second to the ageless society woman, Opral Benson, in hierarchy.

Indeed, a big deal for a 40-year-old lady. A big party by all ramifications, typically, Friday’s ceremony was chaired by the Oba of Lagos who bestowed the title on her. Venue was the IgaIduganran palace of the colourful Lagos king. For enduring names on the Lagos social fixture, it was an auspicious occasion to celebrate with one of their own again. You would recall that one of Adebutu’s daughters, Temitope, got married in June to Olujuwon, one of the sons of former President OlusegunObasanjo, in a ceremony that is still being talked about among guests.