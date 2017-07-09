Fayemi, INEC Unveil N100m Momoh, Toyo, Solidarity Trust Fund

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

A N100 million Solidarity Trust fund has been inaugurated in memory of Professors Abubakar Momoh, Eskor Toyo, Festus Iyayi and several other comrades. The fund is to provide support for the comrades in need and the educational support of their children.

The Fund was unveiled weekend by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi at a memorial lecture in memory of Abubakar, the Director General, The Electoral Institute.

Fayemi was supported by the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmood Yakubu, and his predecessor, Prof. Attahiru Jega. He described the Comrades Solidarity Fund as a long overdue social support project.

Momoh, a professor of political science, who died on May 29, 2017, was the Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences at the Lagos State University (LASU) and former board member Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD).

Prof. Dzodzi Tsikata, the President of the Council for the Development of Social Science Research in Africa (CODESRIA) delivered the keynote lecture.

The Chair of Benin Republic Electoral Commission, Mr. Emmanuel Tiando and his counterparts; Jose Pedro Sambu, Guinea-Bissau; Newton Barry, Burkina Faso and Ms Maria do Rosario, Cape Verde, attended the lecture.

Tributes were paid to the late erudite Momoh by various speakers, including Horace Campbell of Pan African Movement, ASUU President, Biodun Ogunyemi, the VC of LASU, Prof. Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun, Jibril Ibrahim of Civil Society, Ladi Hamalai of National Institute for Legislative Studies, and a representative of the Abu Momoh scholarship beneficiaries.