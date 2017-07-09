Community Appeal to IG to Rid Police of Cultism

James Sowole in Akure

Residents of Akure community in the Ondo State capital have asked the Inspector General of Police (IG) to rid the force of secret cult members so as to make the war against cultism and other crimes meaningful.

The community made the call at a news conference addressed by the Asiwaju of Akure Kingdom, Prof. Olu Agbi, Sunday on the recent spate of insecurity and disturbances caused by members of rival secret cults which had led to killings in the state capital.

Agbi said the call was sequel to allegations that the police could not deal with the situation because some policemen were members of one secret cult group or the other.

“Reports reaching us indicate that some law enforcement agents are members of these secret cults which has made the fight against cultism difficult for the top hierarchy of the security agencies.

“Security sources told us that Eiye security men in the force would release their members if brought to the police station, while Aiye law enforcement agents would do the same to their members,” he said.

Details later…