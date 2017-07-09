ABC ORJIAKOR, WIFE GO LOWKEY

For as long as memory recalls, Dr ABC Orjiakor, the CEO of oil and gas behemoth, Seplat Petroleum Development Company, has been close to governments in power. In fact, he was regarded, at some point, as a close pall of former military president, Ibrahim Babangida.

He has however moved on from the ageing IBB to other presidents, to, notably, former President Goodluck Jonathan. Under Jonathan, Dr Orjiakor was one of those dictating the pace in the oil sector. No wonder the accomplished orthopaedic and trauma surgeon, was rated by Forbes, the influential American business magazine, as one of Nigeria’s wealthiest men. When his Cameroonian wife, Henrietta, clocked 50 about two years ago, he ferried guests to the idyllic tourist location, Bermuda, where they had a grand ball. In those days, Henrietta ruled the roost of wives of wealthy businessmen.

She was visible at social events where she always came expensively bejewelled. But times seem to have changed as she has gone low key. No longer for her are the days of extravagant outings. Like her husband, Henrietta is now mindful of her show off. Is there something that is keeping the billionaire couple off the social radar?