FIFA Confirms Dates for Nigeria, Cameroon Games

FIFA has finalised the dates for Nigeria’s double-header against Cameroon as the resumption of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers loom on the horizon.

There was pressure from the Glass House in Abuja to play the two games between 1 and 4 September, which looked like it was going to fly, but the football governing body has put paid to that.

Nigeria currently lead Group B with six points from two games while Cameroon are in second place, four points behind the Super Eagles while Zambia and Algeria make up the rear.

FIFA has brought back the dates to August 31 for the first game in Uyo with the reverse leg taking place on September 4 – both weekdays, to accommodate the wishes of the television rights owners.

Also stated on FIFA’s website, the game in Uyo is billed to kick off at 7pm local time at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

A win for Nigeria will see the Super Eagles take a giant step towards qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup to be held in Russia.