Finbarr’s, Queens College Win GTBank Masters Cup

St. Finbarr’s College, Akoka, on Thursday at the Onikan Stadium defeated, Anwar-Ul-Islam College, Agege by two goals to one in the final of the Masters Cup.

Two first half strikes from Augustin Ikechukwu and Tijani Rafiu were enough to see St. Finbarr’s through, while a late second half goal from Sodiq Giwa via the penalty spot ensured the game finished on a tensed note but could not help the Agege side avoid defeat.

In the female category played earlier, Queens College, Yaba defended the trophy with an emphatic 2-0 win against Ansar-Ud-Deen Girls High School, Itire.

Chioma Mblonwu scored twice to help the Yaba side retain the GTBank Masters Cup in an exciting encounter.