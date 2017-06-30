Umahi Advocates Justice, Equity in Nigeria

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Governor, Mr David Umahi, has said that he stands for a united Nigeria where justice, peace, unity, love for one another, fair play and equity will prevail irrespective of creed, ideology, ethnicity or gender.

The governor stressed that though in every agitation, there may be some merits but such agitations could still be discussed for amicable resolution.

Umahi, who is the Chairman of South-east Governors Forum, called on Nigerians to live in peace and harmony with one another, stressing that all issues affecting the country would be addressed in such a way that national cohesion would not be jeopardised.

According to the governor, “In every agitation, there may be some merits but such agitations could be discussed, dialogue and amicable settlement achieved. So we ask our people to please remain calm and be part of this our move to ensure that we don’t set our place on fire. Nobody will love our place more than ourselves. And it’s very important that we are wiser as we engage the leadership of this nation in a formidable dialogue to resolve all our differences.”

He emphasised that Nigerians could stay together as one people in the country instead of doing anything that can set the nation on fire.

The governor also assured Nigerians that the governors of the South-east zone and the leadership of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohaneze Nidgbo, are working round the clock with other leaders in the country to ensure amicable resolutions of all the agitations of the people.

He advised that everybody should not make inflammatory statements that could lead to rancour or division and further called on all Nigerians to maintain peaceful and learn to live in unity with other segments of the Nigerian society.

Umahi noted that the country’s political space had been troubled by various hate speeches from various parts of the country and maintained that it was time to let go of all hate speeches and embrace peace as the only panacea to development.