Lufthansa is Europe’s Best Airline

18 million surveyed passengers choose Lufthansa as Europe’s best airline

Lufthansa has been voted the ‘Best Airline in Europe’. The award was given at the Paris Air Show on 20 June 2017 in Le Bourget. The market research institute Skytrax, which specialises in aviation, surveyed around 18 million passengers from over 160 countries worldwide.

“This award reaffirms our passengers heading out of Nigeria that they are flying with the best European airline to their top choices in Europe like Paris, Brussels, Vienna, London, Manchester, Birmingham, Scandinavia, Italy or Spain,” says Robin Sohdi, Lufthansa General Manager Nigeria.

In the survey, passengers from across the globe spoke in favour of the German premium carrier, thus acknowledging the services offered by Lufthansa. Carsten Spohr, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO at Deutsche Lufthansa AG: “The service offered by our crews on board and on the ground as well as our investments over the past few years in the fitting of our cabins and lounges, in addition to the service and digitalisation, have paid off. The Skytrax Award is evidence that Lufthansa passengers appreciate our quality. The combination of premium service and excellent facilities has impressed passengers worldwide and made us Europe’s number one. Our offer has never been better.” On receipt of the award, Carsten Spohr thanked the employees of Lufthansa in particular, who made this success possible with their excellent work.

Lufthansa also won the award of ‘Best Airline in Western Europe’ as well as the award ‘Best First Class Lounge Dining’. Lufthansa, Swiss and Austrian Airlines had been nominated for the award as ‘Best Airline in Western Europe’. Austrian Airlines won the ‘Best Airline Staff Service in Europe’ award for its employees.

The survey was carried out by the market research institute Skytrax, which specialises in aviation. As part of this, the services on board as well as the airline services at the airports were rated. Skytrax has been carrying out the annual survey since 1999.

Recently, Global Traveler magazine, a well-known travel industry trade publication in the United States, hosted their fifth annual “Leisure Lifestyle Awards” at the Sofitel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills. The award winners are based on the nominations of the magazine’s readers, as well as its staff. Recipients include airlines, resorts, cruise lines, tour operators, etc. Lufthansa was awarded with “Best Premium Economy Class.”