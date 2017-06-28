Sokoto NUJ Organise Stewardship Forum for Lawmaker

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ) in collaboration with the state chapter of the Progressives Congress (APC), has organised a Stewardship Forum for the members of national and state assemblies from the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary of the union in the state, Malam Abdallah el-Kurebe, a copy of which was made available to THISDAY in Sokoto Tuesday.

According to the statement, the forum would commence on June 28, 2017.

It maintained that the Forum would provide an avenue for the lawmakers to give stewardship on the mandate they were given by their various constituencies.

“The forum will be an opportunity to their electorate to know about their individual contributions at the assemblies.

“It will also afford them the opportunity to render accounts of their oversight functions.

“They will also inform the electorate on how far they have gone in the realisation of their party’s manifesto,” the statement concluded.