Kanu’s Statement on Jonathan Unfortunate, Disrespectful, Says Group

Adedayo Akimwale in Abuja

A group under the aegis of Ogbia Brotherhood Youth Council (OBYC) Tuesday described the statement credited to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, that ex-President Goodluck Jonathan was weak and incompetent as disrespectful and unfortunate.

The group said bringing Jonathan into Biafra issues in such a manner would not help or give credence to its deep-rooted rancour, while it earned Kanu to desist from linking a honourable man like Jonathan into his “directionless agitation.”

The National President of the group, Dr. Laguo Gilbert, in a statement signed yesterday in Abuja, said Kanu’s statement was most unfortunate, radical and therefore advised the public to disregard them.

He stated: “Such radical statements remain one of the reasons why the IPOB agitation lacks its required substance.

“The OBYC however advises Kanu to learn from the mistakes made by the group in the past and its predecessor, as this will be necessary to implement its vision.

“Bringing former President Jonathan into its issues in such a disrespectful manner will neither help nor give credence to its rancour. OBYC therefore warns Kanu to desist forthwith from linking a man of honour like Jonathan into his directionless agitation,” Gilbert added.

Recall that the Kanu had reportedly chided the former president for not completing the East-West road and for doing nothing for his people.

Kanu was quoted to have said that, “I love Yar’Adua and Shehu Shagari, Patience Jonathan would have made a better President than Goodluck.”