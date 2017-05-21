Treat Corruption with Utmost Urgency, NBA Urges FG

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Sokoto State chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), saturday stressed the need for the Federal Government to treat corruption as a serious national challenge that needs to be tackled with utmost urgency.

This was contained in a communique read by the State Chairman of the NBA, Mr. Lema Wali Sambo, at a press briefing in Sokoto.

The communique stressed the need for the leadership to combat the scourge of corruption in order to avoid retrogression of the nation’s economy.

It described corruption as the greatest impediment to the nation’s progress and development. ”Corruption is the bane of Nigeria’s development. It therefore needs to be treated as a serious national challenge, “the communique read.

The communique stated that the continued cooperation of the bar and the bench was necessary so that life could be given to the nation’s laws. It underscored the need for constitutional amendments in the area that affects the office of the Attorney -General of the Federation and the position of the Minister of Justice.

The communique also stressed the need for Institutional reforms in Sokoto state to meet current realities.