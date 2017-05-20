Again, Bomb Explosions Hit University of Maiduguri

By Michael Olugbode

The University of Maiduguri was on Thursday night again, hit by twin Boko Haram bomb explosions. The president of the Student Union Government of the institution, Abu Babati confirmed the attack.

Babati, who spoke on phone to journalists, said the first one went off at about 10.50pm on Thursday while the second exploded two hours later in the early hours of Friday.

The first explosion, according to the student union leader, occurred around the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine where the bomber detonated the bomb when accosted and shot at by soldiers stationed inside the university.

Babati said the second explosion was around BOT Hostel, which is a female hostel.

One of the students of the institution, Yusuf Ibrahim, told our correspondent on phone, that a university security man attached to the female hostel was lying lifeless after the explosion by a female suicide bomber at the hostel.

The campus has been under the attack of suicide bombing in recent time.

Twin bomb blast went off in the university on the 13th of this month which killed two soldiers and two university security men as well as the male suicide bomber.

However, a statement by the Police said attempted suicide bomb attacks on the University of Maiduguri were foiled on Thursday.

The police in a statement by its public relations officer in Borno, Victor Isuku said: “On 18/5/2017 at about 2350hrs, three male suicide bombers with IEDs strapped to their bodies, gained entry into the premises of University of Maiduguri.

“In an attempt to enter the female hostels, they were intercepted by security operatives. One of the bombers hurriedly detonated his IED vest, killing himself instantly.

“The other two bombers detonated theirs near a construction site also within the proximity of the University premises, killing themselves alone.

“Three university security personnel were reported injured. Scene visited by EOD personnel and normalcy restored.”