Sokoto Spends N1bn on Water Treatment Chemicals Annually, Says Commissioner

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaji Muhammad Arzika Tureta, Friday said the state government incurred a huge expenditure of N1 billion in the procurement of water treatment chemicals annually due to the high turbidity of raw water.

Tureta made the disclosure while briefing journalists on the achievements recorded by the Ministry of Water Resources in the last two years in Sokoto.

According to him, out of that amount, N657 million was spent on the procurement of 3,650 tonnes of Aluminum Sulphate for the purification of water in the state.

Tureta explained that the high turbidity of raw water has remained a big challenge in the supply of water to residents of Sokoto and its environs.

“Sokoto is blessed with abundant surface water reserves. However, the raw water in both River Sokoto and Rima are characterised by high turbidity.

“Thus, the most challenging issue is the raw water turbidity and this remain a great burden to sustainable water supply in the state,”Tureta said.

Details later…