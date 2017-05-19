CBL: Warriors, Izobe Dragons Seek First Wins

Lagos Warriors and Libreville of Gabon Izobe Dragons will be calculating to secure their first wins this evening as they face Lagos City Stars and Abidjan Raiders respectively in the ongoing Continental Basketball League.

The four games are billed for the Teslim Balogun Stadium this weekend with the first of the series starting at 4pm today. There will be two games also on Saturday before the tournament moves to Yaoundé for the next four days.

Dragons Coach, Reteno Jason, said after losing his first match in Lagos that he was confident the result of today’s game would turn out differently when they step out for this clash.

“I have said so because I should have my full team on ground before that match. Fatigue caught up with us playing with just six-man rotation but we hope for better outing next time.

The team officials explained they had challenges with the flight arrangement that forced them to arrive in Lagos with fewer men than planned.

In their first match on Tuesday, Dragons lost by 86-77 to Eko Kings who now are leading the table. The big challenge before the gentlemen from Libreville is that they are against Raiders that have set their eyes on the Final-Four playoffs.

The Dragons will count on Americans Jared Grady who had six assists in the first game and Anthony McDonald who led both sides in scoring 23 points to see them through the Ivorians.

After that game, the next match will see an all Lagos affairs on court as Lagos Warriors battle Lagos City Stars in a desperate match.

Both sides are still very far from the road to the Libreville play-offs. The Warriors struggled in their first game that they lost. This is a clear chance for them to redeem themselves and to give their fans something to cheer about this weekend.

Warriors’ last game was far from being a real battle as they were flogged 93-77 by Eko Kings. They blamed fatigue for the loss. This time they have rested enough and so there can’t be excuses anymore.