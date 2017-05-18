Buhari, Obasanjo, Obaigbena, Elumelu Bag DTN Heroes Awards

President Muhammadu Buhari was on Tuesday night conferred with the Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe Leadership Award to mark the 91st anniversary of Daily Times, Nigeria’s oldest newspapers.

The award night, graced by influential members of the society, was held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Buhari earned the Times Heroes Award for his strong service-driven character, improved security in various local government areas of the North-east and the rescue of most of the kidnapped schoolgirls from Chibok.

Other recipient of the leadership award, included former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, and President of Ghana, Nana Akuffo- Addo.

Senate President Bukola Saraki was named the Politician of the Decade; Governor Ibrahim Dankwabo of Gombe State was honoured as Governor of the Decade.

Entrepreneur, Tony Elumelu, emerged the winner of the Man of the Decade while Ibukun Awosika earned the Woman of the Decade version.

Pinnacle Communications Limited owned by Lucky Omoluwa was awarded the Company of the Year.

THISDAY Chairman, Mr. Nduka Obaigbena, bagged the Times Heroes Life Impact Award for his contributions to the media industry.

Other winners of the Times Heroes Life Impact Award included Gen TY Danjuma (rtd), Pastor Paul Adefarasin, Pete Edochie, Ibe Kachikwu, Oby Ezekwesili, John Momoh, George Weah and Senator Lanre Tejuoso.

Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd), was invested with the Prize for Peace Life Impact, while Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos), Willie Obiano (Anambra), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and Bindo Jubrilla (Adamawa) bagged the Good Governance awards.