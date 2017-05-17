By Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has said that the federal government will partner the Birmingham City University, United Kingdom to provide healthcare package and safety net for the aged in the country.

Adewole disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja, when a three-man delegation from the university led by Prof. Hafiz Khan paid him a courtesy visit to present a proposal on how to improve quality care for the aged population.

He said: ‘’When you look at our population profile, we are a youthful population with about 70 per cent youth and 30 per cent elderly, so when we look at the aged, we are planning for the future.’’

He noted that as Nigeria increases in population, definitely the aged population will increase as a result of demographic transition, adding that Nigeria needs to look at the issue of the elderly in the context of our social system.

“We have a strong social system where the family looks at the aged, but these are bound to collapse as our population expands,” he added.