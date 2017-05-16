Two Policemen Gunned down in Kogi

Three murdered as cult groups clash in Akwa Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo and Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

Two policemen were early hours of Monday shot death along the Okene-Ogori-Mangogo-Lagos road in Kogi Central by gunmen.

THISDAY reliably gathered that the two policemen were on duty when they were attacked by the gunmen. Sources close to the Kogi State Police Command informed THISDAY that the suspected killers went away with their AK-47, adding that the command was every necessary move to arrest the gunmen.

Confirming the attack, the state Police Commissioner, Wilson Inalegwu, said they would definitely arrest the perpetuators, adding that it was a sad day for the command.

He assured members of the public that those behind the dastardly act would be arrested in the next few days.

Also speaking, the administrator of Ogori-Mangogo Local Government Council, Mr. Moses Akande, said it was unfortunate that the two policemen were killed by the gunmen when they were on duty. He urged the state police command to do everything possible to arrest the criminals.

Meanwhile, members of two rival cult groups simply identified as Clan men and Axe Confraternity reportedly clashed at the weekend in Akwa Ibom State with three persons killed.

The fresh confrontation between the two cult groups occurred in Eket Local Government Area of the state and the second within three months of such bloody attack.

According to eyewitnesses accounts, one of the victims was machete to death while the two others were gun down.

THISDAY gathered that a victim called Della, alleged to be a member of one of the cult groups met his untimely death while returning from watching a football match along Hospital road in Eket.

It was further learnt that another victim in the cult clash was killed at Salvation Army road while the third person was murdered along Eket-Oron road in Eket.

Since the recent clash, tension now enevelopes the people of Eket town for the fear of reprisal as similar incident had claimed scores of lives.

More worrisome is that three people killed were members of one cult group, the Clan men Cult

To forestall breakdown down of law and order, armed police men have been drafted to patrol the locality.

The Akwa Ibom Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), ASP Ogechukwu Ikechukwu confirmed the incident saying that the DPO reported that only one person died in the suspected cult war in Eket.