Sokoto to Construct 1,000 Houses for Low Income Earners 

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal on Tuesday said the state government will construct 1,000 units of one-bed room houses for low income earners in the state.

Tambuwal made the disclosure when the Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Malam Mustapha Baba Shehure, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Sokoto.

He stated that the aim is to improve the welfare of the people as well as provide opportunity for more citizens to own houses.

The governor said his administration had already completed 500 housing units inherited from the last administration at the Kalambaina area of the state, which was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari when he visited Sokoto in November last year.

“We hope to complete another 500 housing units at Gidan Man Ada towards the end of this year. Our aim is to ensure that civil servants and other interested individuals who can afford these houses get them and utilise them for the purposes they are meant for,” he said.

